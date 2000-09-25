"If you happened across it while channel-surfing, you'd swear it was another high-gloss, low-IQ drama filled with pretty, pouty people who get paid a lot of money to expose their enviable midriffs."

-Joanne Weintraub, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, on The WB's new fall show 'Grosse Pointe.'

OLYMPICS

"At the rate that the ratings for NBC's all tape-delayed, all-cloying Olympics coverage are dropping (see tomorrow's Sports section for more on that disaster), nobody may be left to be offended by the time the closing ceremonies air."

-Alan Sepinwall and Matt Zoller Seitz of The (Newark) Star-Ledger on NBC's pulling from the Olympics a Nike commercial that spoofs slasher movies.

"Things really aren't upside down and backward just because we're enduring a lengthy tape delay on NBC's Olympics coverage. It only feels that way to a chauvinist global superpower. Perhaps we should make an effort to stop whining, honor the host country and see things from the Australian vantage point for a couple of weeks."

-Joanne Ostrow, in the Denver Post

"Given NBC's jingoistic tradition when covering international sports events, I was a bit surprised that, with all the digital technology at hand, it didn't go ahead and erase all those other people marching in their Halloween costumes and show only our noble U.S. athletes, rerunning them again and again and again, making it the Parade of Nation. Who cares about foreign lands? We know from U.S. newscasts that the only things that happen there are Olympics, wars and bloody coups."

-Howard Rosenberg, Los Angeles Times, about NBC's coverage of Olympics opening ceremonies.

MORE HEWITT

"You work at CBS. What's Walter Cronkite like?"

"Two sugars."

-'60 Minutes' Executive Producer Don Hewitt, recalling what a young CBS News gofer told an inquiring friend. (The gofer grew up to be '60 Minutes' producer Paul Loewenwarter.)

"Peter is Canadian so he can't say 'house.' What he says is 'hoose.' But that's all right. Barbara Walters can't say 'Barbara Walters.'

-Hewitt, remembering a toast to ABC's Peter Jennings by Broadway playwright and movie writer Peter Stone.

"The strongest human emotion is neither love nor hate. It is one person's desire to f-- with another person's copy.'"

-Hewitt, laughing about a note he received about his editing of a commentary by Dallas newspaper writer Molly Ivins.