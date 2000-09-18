"Why is everybody piling on poor Governor Bush, never thanking him for bringing a new tone to politics, always treating him as a frat boy."

Maureen Dowd, The New York Times, on a GOP attack ad that allegedly contained a nasty subliminal message.

"The network told the Associated Press that the ratings hike was due to its ability to promote the trophy show on 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?'-which wins the trophy for Best Slipping in of a Plug for 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? 'Out of Nowhere."

-Lisa de Moraes, Washington Post, on why ratings for ABC's airing of the Emmys were so high this year.

"What's missing from Girlfriends-and from much of the TV landscape-is a smart, strong, sensible black woman who can provide a more mature voice-a woman who is actually capable of forming a sentence without wagging her finger or bobbing her head. You run into those women all the time. Just not on TV."

-Robert Bianco, USA Today, on UPN's new series, Girlfriends.

"Let me be frank here: I can't think of a less appealing way to spend a half-hour than watching Geena Davis do inept-stepmom shtick, whether the show is called 'The Geena Davis Show,' 'Geena' or 'Have You Seen My Career?'"

-Joyce Millman, Salon.com.

"I half expected a guillotine on the set, as homosexuals, faithless husbands, negligent moms and moronic teens-all the Dr. Laura demons-were led to their deaths, while she knitted and cackled off to the side. Instead, her first show was something of a mild sedative."

-John Carman, San Francisco Chronicle.

"Dr. Laura's prescription seems worse than the disease. It basically amounts to having all of us kneel and kiss her Gucci-booted feet. The show is poorly produced. Dr. Laura spends part of her time in the audience, the way Oprah does-and a drabber, more forlorn studio audience you may never see. They look like hostages, not guests."

-Tom Shales, Washington Post

"How exactly do you do a movie about one of the greatest guitarists and most distinctive rock 'n' roll artists of all time and manage to avoid playing any of his original music?"

-Mike Duffy, Detroit Free Press, on the producers' of Hendrix inability to get permission to use Jimi Hendrix's music , but who produced the movie, airing on Showtime, anyway.

"What in the name of Roone Arledge is going on here? Do we need-or want-18.4 days of Olympic coverage?"

-John Levesque, Seattle Post-Intelligencer.