"Actually, a couple of white people saw it. It was on The WB, which stood for We Black, and is now Was Black."

-Marlon Wayans talking about The Wayans Brothers TV show in Time.

"What an honor. As a reporter, I'd love to be thought of as a major league A-hole." (Signed) Minor League A-hole

-A posting on tvspy.com, a Web site for journalists, a couple of days after a microphone caught George W. Bush referring to a New York Times reporter.

"Journalists like to get irritated. It helps them ask tough questions."

-Ralph Nader, responding to an aide's concern that by running late for an appearance on CNN's Crossfire Nader risked irritating hosts Robert Novak and Bill Press. From the September edition of Harper's.

"It's deceitful and overkill-just how perfect do they want us to think it is out there? Why not dub in harp music and rainbows for certain critical holes."

-A bird watcher, angry that CBS Sports dubbed bird sounds into the Buick Open in Michigan. Attentive birders heard the chirping of the canyon wren, never seen east of Texas. From the Akron Beacon Journal.

"The more I watched [Big Brother], the sicker I felt in my stomach. It's like watching a car wreck in slow motion and then backing up your car to get a closer look at the carnage."

-Jeff Oswald, a Charlotte, N.C., videographer, who has hired planes to fly over the CBS Big Brother house with banners urging them to "Get out now." From the Los Angeles Daily News.

"Internet users began firing off nasty messages to anyone they thought was involved. The e-mailers charged that big money was used to subvert the hallowed American voting process and that Rockfordites should be ashamed of themselves, if not banished from the country."

-The Rockford (Ill.) Register-Star, reporting the aftermath of a stunt by a local radio station that paid for residents to call in to Big Brother to influence voting so hometown contestant George Boswell wouldn't be kicked out of the house. The newspaper received 500 e-mails.

"Correspondent Robert Krulwich embarked on this project knowing little to nothing about hip-hop, and even if he didn't point this out at every opportunity, it would be all too clear. He delivers his report in the same folksy and slightly amused tone that newscasters usually reserve for segments on doomed Thanksgiving turkeys."

-Washington Post story by Alona Wartofsky, criticizing Nightline special series about hip-hop.