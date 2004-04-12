"The FCC has a legal mandate to police certain particularly striking forms of expression. The rest of us don't. We would be wise to get over our squeamishness about that percussive side of language."

Gretchen Helfrich, in a commentary in the Chicago Tribune

on the FCC's indecency battle.

"When the bleep bleeps, of course, it causes listeners to scan a mental vocabulary of crude candidates that, of course, we never say but may have heard uttered somewhere once by someone else."

A Los Angeles Times

editorial on the delays broadcasters are adding to live programs.

"I really regret losing my sanity for so many years, and if I had it to do all over again, I wouldn't do any of it."

Comedienne Roseanne Barr, quoted in New York's Daily News, apologizing for years of bizarre behavior.

"We don't know what they're doing. It was originally on Wednesday nights, and now, starting this week, it's on Thursday night at 9 o'clock. That's a tough time slot—against CSI

on CBS and The Apprentice

on NBC. It's kind of like where shows go to die."

Stephen King to the New York Post's Lloyd Grove on ABC's decision to move Stephen King's Kingdom Hospital

to Thursday night.

"Intentionally or not, Koch and Fuse are updating a classic anti-Asian image—that of the Mickey Rooney character in Breakfast at Tiffany's, complete with buck teeth, bad hair and bad accent."

Emil Guillermo, the San Francisco Chronicle, on Koch Records' and Fuse's exploitation of American Idol

reject William Hung.

"The ambiguously racist overtones that mark America's current obsession with William Hung come with at least one clear-cut take-away: William is not a man, but a walking grotesque and a self-parody. (Which is what makes attempts at satirical imitation, like Jimmy Fallon's on SNL, both lame and redundant. Hung requires no further comic elaboration.)"

David Ng, The Village Voice, on William Hung.

"After reflecting on the historians' comments and conducting its own internal review, the History Channel recognizes that The Guilty Men

failed to offer viewers context and perspective, and fell short of the high standards that the network sets for itself. The History Channel apologizes to its viewers and to Mrs. Johnson and her family for airing the show."

From the History Channel's mea culpa over the The Guilty Men.

The documentary implied that President Lyndon Johnson was involved in the Kennedy assassination.