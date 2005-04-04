Two Cents
By Staff
“You can look at the first 25 minutes of Saving Private Ryan, if you want to stage a battle. Every single possible technique you can use, they used. We watched that religiously. For the base back at home, we watched Full Metal Jacket.”
Chris Gerolmo, writer and director of Over There, FX's upcoming Steven Bochco-produced series about the Iraq War, in the New York Observer
