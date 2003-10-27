"Unfortunately, stereotypes still exist about female sports journalists, Playmakers

is only doing harm by perpetuating them."

A release from the Association for Women in Sports Media. The AWSM is protesting a scene in the ESPN show where a female journalist flirts with a player.

"There was nothing decent on so I just threw the thing out the window."

A 25-year-old German woman identified as Veronika K., as reported by Reuters UK. The woman threw her television out of her fifth-floor window.

"The easy thing to do would be to dwell on—no, wrong phrase—to savor the image of a grown man crossing his arms over his face and shouting, 'Liza, stop it, stop it!'"

Michael Brick, The New York Times, on David Gest's accusations that ex-wife Liza Minnelli physically abused him.

"K Street

would disturb me a lot more, however, if I thought it had the potential to influence the political process even as much as The O'Reilly Factor

or The Simpsons. The show is the proverbial tree falling in the forest. Its pseudo-vérité, fly-on-the-wall style, overlapping dialogue and unidentified characters make it the most abstruse entertainment series in the history of television."

Noel Holston, New York Newsday, on HBO's K Street.

"In fact, on any given Sunday since mid-September, when the series from Steven Soderbergh and George Clooney debuted, viewers in our nation's capital have been far more obsessed with hottie Alyssa Milano, star of WB's Charmed, than with K Street

regulars James Carville, Mary Matalin and the bevy of senators, congressmen, lobbyists and journalists who have clamored to be seen on the series."

Lisa de Moraes, The Washington Post, debunking Washington's supposed obsession with HBO series K Street.

"You know the World Series is an event when Biff Henderson of the Late Show With David Letterman

shows up."

Mark Topkin, St. Petersburg Times.

"If a network is going to kill a series, it should kill it. Forget moving it around the schedule. Forget 'hiatus.' Stop this pansy no-promotion idea, this slow death foisted on the viewing public. The people at home—they know it's lousy. That's why they're not watching."

Tim Goodman, San Francisco Chronicle.