"Consider the penalty the partners in this faux apache dance incurred and you'll see the meaning of breast baring in a conservative time. Janet is cast in the slut role and punished accordingly, while Justin sails along on the unspoken assumption that boys will be boys where the bodice is concerned."

Richard Goldstein, The Village Voice

"On talk radio you want to sound like Howard Dean or Ralph Nader, not like Kerry. If Al Franken is going to be the John Kerry of talk radio, Air America is in trouble."

Authors Richard A. Viguerie and David Franke, in the Los Angeles Times

"Right-wing talk-radio hosts lie, distort, and bloviate, and nobody calls them on it. Not even Alan Colmes."

Al Franken, in the Los Angeles Times

"Liberals are the ones that love America. Honestly."

Carol Griffin, the mother of Al Franken's best friend, on Franken's radio show. Griffin was reacting to a statement from conservative Ann Coulter.

"How filthy is the new HBO Western Deadwood? We hear the Navy ordered 3,000 copies to help new recruits talk like sailors."

Aaron Barnhart, TVBarn.com

"[Rupert] Murdoch's motives are as transparent as a Halliburton government contract—marginalize any Idol

hopeful who might threaten the status quo. … That's why Leah Labelle, a soulful songstress whose unique approach to pop music might have presaged the dawn of a new progressive era, was shown the door. And that's why Murdoch—oh, excuse me, [Simon] Cowell

—constantly champions John Stevens, a crooner who is little more than a reactionary throwback to the conformity of the Eisenhower years."

Joe Conason, Salon.com

"He was really one of the greatest broadcasters of all time, and we shall feel his loss very, very keenly indeed."

British Prime Minister Tony Blair, on the late Alistair Cooke.

"If you don't like your job, you don't strike. You just go in every day and do it really half-assed. That's the American Way."

Homer Simpson, in a 1995 episode of Fox's The Simpsons. The cast is currently embroiled in a dispute over salaries.