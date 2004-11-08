“For me, having done this for 42 years, I find it nothing less than awe-inspiring to sit here and share information with you. And I am so grateful to you not just for the opportunity to do it but with the graciousness with which you have accepted me into your homes, into your lives.”

NBC anchor Tom Brokaw, signing off election coverage at 5 a.m. on Nov. 3

“Mr. Williams was instead isolated on a separate set, surrounded by high-tech maps and flashing electronic boards. It may have been meant to look like an anchorman bullpen where the rookie warms up, but it mostly looked as if Mr. Williams was an annoying cousin relegated to the children’s table at Thanksgiving.”

The New York Times’ Alessandra Stanley, on NBC News anchor Brian Williams playing second fiddle to Tom Brokaw, who anchored an Election Night for the last time

“I didn’t realize faking this thing was going to be so much work.”

The Daily Show’s Jon Stewart, on the show’s live Election Night special, to Ellen Warren of the Chicago Tribune

“Despite the bumps here and there, the election-night reporting and analysis were journalistically sound because there wasn’t a pack or panic mentality ruling the coverage. Right to the end, the themes remained caution and Ohio.”

Cleveland Plain Dealer TV critic Mark Dawidziak

“Drudge Report was viewed 36,682,486 times in the past 24 hours … The most viewed day in the site’s 9½-year history.”

Posted on www.drudgereport.com at 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 3, the day after Election Day

“We hope experts can learn more about the processes involved and that the data collected by the project can help forensic pathologists in murder investigations.”

Simon Andreae of Channel Four, on the British network’s plan to document the gradual decomposition of a corpse for a program tentatively titled Dust to Dust

“We’re in a dogfight, and dogfights make you hungrier.”

NBC Universal Television Group President Jeff Zucker, on NBC’s ratings woes this season, in The New York Times

“This king was the great-grandfather of France’s King Louis XV.”

Answer to Final Jeopardy question, “Who is Louis XIV?” on Nov. 3 edition of Jeopardy! Already Jeopardy’s top earner, perpetual contestant Ken Jennings pushed his total winnings to $2,197,000, making him the top TV-game-show winner ever.

“Another rich guy, Richard Branson, who apparently doesn’t know what to do with himself, submits to reality TV.”

Sacramento Bee critic Rick Kushman, on Fox’s The Rebel Billionaire: Branson’s Quest for the Best