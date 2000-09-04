The result, playing out in six installments tonight through Sept. 27, is a batch of stories that get to you in ways 'ER' can't touch..Weary of reruns and recycled formulas, the public has shown a ravenous appetite this summer for reality TV. Here it is, at its best.

-John Carman, San Francisco Chronicle, on Hopkins 24/7, an ABC News documentary series.

Unless the housemates start acting out 'Scream 4, 'I think we can consider this loser dead and buried.

-Robert Bianco, USA Today, on Survivor's "evil stepsibling" Big Brother.

"Beautiful speech, Shakespearean, with 'Fargoesque' construction."

-Syracuse TV studies professor Robert Thompson on Survivor Sue Hawk's diatribe against Kelly Wiglesworth as quoted by Steve Johnson, Chicago Tribune.

There's just something about watching a spinning robot slice the wheels out from under its competitor that makes me want to stand up and cheer.

-Rob Owen, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette TV Editor, on Comedy Central's BattleBots.

Charles Grodin is no Andy Rooney, either. In fact, there are nights when even Andy Rooney isn't Andy Rooney. Still, CBS is to be complimented for its choice as Andy Rooney 2. It's a good call.

-Marvin Kitman in Newsday, New York.

Welcome to the age of un-innocence. No one has breakfast at Tiffany's, and no one has affairs to remember. Instead, we have breakfast at 7 a.m. and affairs we try to forget as quickly as possible. Cupid has flown the co-op.

-Kelly L. Carter in the Detroit Free Press, on HBO's Sex and the City.

I've seen the future, and it's a dancing anchorwoman.

-Joanne Ostrow in the Denver Post on declining viewer interest in local broadcast news and a new Sega videogame.