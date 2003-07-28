The Fab Five are your guides to the post-macho lifestyle, and who better to play that role than gay men who live for shopping and are willing to turn the Other chic.

Richard Goldstein, The Village Voice, on Bravo's Queer Eye for the Straight Guy.

The Mullets

has, even before a single episode has been aired, earned a place in the pantheon of Shows That Make Critics Ashamed They Cover TV—a collection that, given how young the network is, contains an impressive number of UPN series.

Lisa de Moraes, The Washington Post.

On Sunday morning, the 42-year-old Stephanopoulos has appeared a bit green, a toothy Spider-Man to Tim Russert's Hulk—which leaves CBS' Bob Schieffer as Professor X from the X-Men. Mr. Stephanopoulos' primary challenge, his handlers believed, was transcending his former career as a political operator for Bill Clinton without losing his super powers. That hasn't happened.

The New York Observer's Joe Hagan, questioning the rightness of George Stephanopoulos as host of ABC's This Week.