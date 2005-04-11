“The mass media can and must promote justice and solidarity according

to an organic and correct vision of human development by reporting events

accurately and truthfully, analyzing situations and problems completely, and

providing a forum for different opinions. An authentically ethical approach to

using the powerful communication media must be situated within the context of a

mature exercise of freedom and responsibility, founded upon the supreme

criteria of truth and justice.”

A “final word” from a Jan. 24 letter issued by Pope John Paul II

shortly before his death. The apostolic letter “to those responsible for

communications” was to commemorate the Feast of Saint Francis DeSales, the

patron saint of journalists, as noted on B&C's Web site.

“What a difference a quarter-century makes. The first papal death in

the age of 24-hour cable news and minute-by-minute Internet updates has become

an epic media event, focusing unprecedented attention on centuries-old rituals.

Never before has live television shown the announcement of a pope's death, or

his body being borne into St. Peter's Basilica, all juxtaposed with scenes of

grief and reflection from around the world.”

The Philadelphia Inquirer's Ken

Dilanian

“It strikes me that this is the story of the moment. What cable does

and ought to do is cover it as completely as we can.”

CNN anchor Aaron Brown, in Rome on assignment for the funeral of Pope

John Paul II, quoted in the Detroit Free

Press

“The pope's passing defines Big Story—a religious icon who left

the world a changed place is about to be replaced—but the pace of the story

has left 24-hour news channels, which did not exist the last time the Vatican

chose a new leader nearly 27 years ago, searching for ways to fill all that

airtime.”

The New York Times' David Carr

“I want to take you back to what happened here a little while ago. As

way of explanation, I am very sorry, which is all I can say except that we were

listening to Italian television.”

Fox News anchor Shepard Smith, apologizing for prematurely announcing

the death of the pope on April 1, noted in The

Baltimore Sun