“Hollywood is controlled by secular Jews who hate Christianity in general and Catholicism in particular. It's not a secret, OK? And I'm not afraid to say it. That's why they hate this movie. It's about Jesus Christ, and it's about truth. It's about the Messiah. Hollywood likes anal sex. They like to see the public square without nativity scenes. ... We have nothing in common. But you know what? The culture war has been ongoing for a long time. Their side has lost.”

William Donahue, president of the Catholic League, on MSNBC's Scarborough Country, explaining the popularity of The Passion of the Christ

What the f--- is wrong with that guy? First, secular Jews don't control Hollywood. Over-representation in Hollywood is not the same as control. If secular Jews controlled it, I'd be on a network. Leno, Letterman and O'Brien would be on Animal Planet, you know what I mean? Second, Hollywood doesn't like anal sex. It loves anal

sex. You cannot go to a restaurant there without being sodomized.”

Daily Show host Jon Stewart, responding to Donahue's remarks

“Maybe they just decided to nominate actresses over 40.”

Desperate Housewives star Teri Hatcher, noting the Golden Globe nominations of all major female cast members except for 29-year-old Eva Longoria