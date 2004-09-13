"My plan is to create a Web site where we can communicate with the audience the day we get thrown off the air."

Howard Stern, on his partnership with Web site Movielink, which will sell downloads of uncensored content drawn from his E! TV show

"Since the behavior problems with Nip/Tuck

popped up only during group viewings, the ban will not apply to the 10% of the 1,621 inmates who have personal televisions in their cells, officials said."

From an Associated Press story on a ban of the FX drama at Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution in Pendleton.

"And as if we needed to tell you, the second season of The Apprentice

starts tonight. Watch as 18 greedy, fame-mongering zombies suck each other's upwardly mobile blood for the opportunity to get a close-up look at the thing that died on top of Donald Trump's head. This, of course, is a ringing endorsement. Our TiVos are set."

From the blog Defamer (www.defamer.com)

"He's certainly done a good job branding himself. I just love to tweak him in the press, though, because he's not that media-savvy. He's really not. And he takes the bait all the time."

Billionaire Mark Cuban, star of ABC's The Benefactor, on fellow rich guy Donald Trump, star of NBC's The Apprentice, in The Los Angeles Times

"Cuban's hair issue: bangs. Specifically, Julius Caesar bangs that cry out for a little product—gel? mousse? spackle?—to get them up off his forehead."

St. Louis Post-Dispatch

columnist Gail Pennington on The Benefactor's Mark Cuban

"Dan [Rather], Peter [Jennings] and I have all been through these difficult passages as well. Dan had to replace Walter Cronkite, for God's sake. Peter came in when there was a three-headed monster doing the ABC News."

Tom Brokaw, who will retire from NBC Nightly News

on Dec. 1, in The Hartford Courant

"Off-air producers regularly appear on-air. World News Tonight

Associate Producer Wonbo Woo has been filing live reports using a Sony DV camcorder, video chat software, a laptop and a Wi-Fi wireless connection. There's a raw feel to the production. Sometimes, the picture quality is decent; sometimes it is awful. "

AP reporter Anick Jesdanun, on new ABC News Now and its maverick news-production style

"The first rule of hurricane coverage is that every broadcast must begin with palm trees bending in the wind. Never mind that the puniest summer squall can send a coconut palm into convulsions, your producer will demand this meaningless shot."

The Miami Herald's Carl Hiaasen, on hurricane journalism