“Public TV, public broadcasting, is in trouble. It will wither and die if we continue the way we have. That’s why it’s so important for us to rally national support for it. If we don’t have true excellence, we won’t be able to gain the support we need. We have to make sure that these [programming] concerns don’t prevent us from gaining the national consensus we need.”

Corporation for Public Broadcasting Chairman Ken Tomlinson, on the claim that not all parts of the political spectrum are reflected on public TV, quoted in the Washington Post.