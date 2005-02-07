“If I’m a baseball broadcaster for the St. Louis Cardinals and I found out in the team hotel, on a bus, talking to a guy, that someone’s on steroids, is that something I would tell the fans? My answer to that was no, it’s not my job, and I stand by that.”

Fox Sports play-by-play announcer (and Cardinals broadcaster) Joe Buck, elaborating on his “I’m not a journalist” response to a question about steroids posed by Bernard Goldberg on HBO’s Real Sports