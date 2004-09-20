"Matt Lauer's opening one-on-one with Kitty Kelley on the

Today show this week was an example of a new

genre of TV journalism: the interview as Hells Angels initiation ceremony.

After being smacked around, stomped on and having her leathers urinated on from

a great height by Lauer, Kelley was then welcomed back for two consecutive

mornings to plug her new doorstopper, The Family: The

Real Story of the Bush Dynasty."

Tina Brown, in a Washington Post column

"Think of the news as a car. If you go in to buy a car, you're told it's

a brand-new perfect car, and then you find it's a piece of crap and say, 'Hey,

I got screwed.' There's a reason television is free. What do you get for

nothing? Nothing."

Jay Leno on television news, interviewed by

LA Weekly's Nikki Finke