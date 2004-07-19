"We're certainly not experts in boxing, but all indications are, the show will go forward."

Fox Network spokesman Scott Grogin, quoted in The New York Times, on allegations that boxing matches on The Next Great Champ

were conducted without a licensed promoter

"I'm devastated that I didn't get nominated for best hair and makeup. Do they have awards for hair and makeup and stuff? You know, I feel very badly that I didn't get nominated for hair and makeup. "

The Apprentice's Donald Trump on his first Emmy nomination

"To the degree that we've presented ourselves as just a teenage network, that's a very big mistake on our part. We don't want to be NBC, we don't want to be CBS, but that doesn't mean we don't want those [older] people watching our network."

The WB Chairman Garth Ancier, speaking at the Television Critics Association Press Tour

"I love public TV and radio, but I have never donated before. So now I finally can't say I have an excuse. I'm going to do something for public TV."

Jeopardy

serial winner Ken Jennings, when asked by Alex Trebek what he planned to do with his winnings

"The best targets—the legitimate targets—are successful, powerful white men, who rule the country. And in Britain the upper class are incredibly accommodating. You can punch someone from the upper class in the face, and they'll go, 'Oh, I'm dreadfully sorry.' They'll never ever throw you out of the room."

Sacha Baron Cohen, a.k.a. satirical interviewer Ali G, in The New York Times

"If this five-episode airing does well, USA might want to investigate the 4,395 other stories it could tell."

The Boston Herald's Sarah Rodman on the premiere of USA's The 4400, seen by 7.4 million viewers

"If you thought Adriana cried a lot, you ain't seen nothin' yet, 'cause I'm cryin' like crazy now."

Drea de Matteo, Adriana on The Sopranos, on her first Emmy nomination

"There are so many agents that can be extracted from this guy. We could walk around this block and gather up eight or nine agents and write four more seasons."

Jeremy Piven, on Ari Gold, the Hollywood-agent character he plays on HBO's Entourage, in The Washington Post