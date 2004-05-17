"The election is still six months off. Maybe the campaigns will get around to advertising at least some of these policy positions—but only if they run out of fantasies about what the other guy stands for."

—Adam Clymer, in a New York Times op-ed, on TV spots from the Bush and Kerry campaigns.

"Someone else will step forward, because there is money to be made, and this controversy will help sell tickets. But that does nothing to address the risks to free expression when a media conglomerate starts worrying about offending people of a certain political persuasion—particularly those in positions of power—and has the clout to do something about it."

—An editorial in Toronto's The Globe and Mailon The Walt Disney Co.'s decision not to distribute Michael Moore's Fahrenheit 9/11, which criticizes the Bush administration.

"We're looking for charismatic, extroverted and healthy men and women for a new reality show. Contestants will spend a week in our lab exposed to infectious diseases."

—From an ad for Quarantine, a fictitious reality show created by London's Daily Mirror, intended to see how many people would sign up just to get on TV. The paper received more than 200 applications.

"The group of friends who were the focus of the show did not come across very well, and viewers found it hard to get to know them in this pilot episode."

—From the report on the 1994 test screening of NBC's Friends, as reported by TheSmokingGun.com.

"As it has fashioned this uncommon hero, the show has tended to meet Frasier at his intellectual level, rather than assume—as too many shows do—that viewers can't handle sophistication."

—Matthew Gilbert, The Boston Globe, on NBC's Frasier.

"On his radio show, he was sometimes exceedingly unsympathetic and unresponsive to his callers...I really don't think he represented the field well. I would not want Frasier to be my therapist."

—Mental health counselor Floyd Else, to the Seatlle Post-Intelligencer's Melanie McFarland, on Kelsey Grammer's Frasier Crane, one of TV's longest-running characters.

"If Friends is the benchmark by which sitcom farewells are measured, Frasier deserved a much bigger bon voyage than the one it's getting."

—Aaron Barnhart, The Kansas City Star.

"It's no surprise that there are so many makeover shows … The real surprise is that it took creative minds in TV so long to realize the makeover show is a winning formula."

—L.A. Johnson, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, on automobile-makeover shows MTV's Pimp My Ride and TLC's Overhaulin'.