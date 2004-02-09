"As a direct and proximate result of the broadcast of the acts, [Terri Carlin] and millions of others saw the acts and were caused to suffer outrage, anger, embarrassment and serious injury."

A class-action lawsuit against Janet Jackson, Justin Timberlake, MTV, CBS and Viacom over the Super Bowl halftime show proposed by Terri Carlin of Knoxville, Tenn., and filed by attorney Wayne A. Ritchie II, as reported by the Knoxville News Sentinel's Randy Kenner.

"Yes, the gratuitous exposure of a celebrity's secondary sex organs—an apparently planned move, from the manner in which it was staged—is exactly the way to encourage young people to stop taking democracy for granted."

Steve Johnson, Chicago Tribune, on Janet Jackson and MTV's "Choose or Lose" voting message.

"Like something in a B-horror flick, Janet Jackson's radioactive right breast has morphed into the monster that's eating Hollywood."

The Washington Post's Lisa de Moraes

"There are five or six guys I believe can run this company. Steve Jobs would absolutely be one of them."

Former Disney board member Stanley Gold, to the New York Post's John Crudele, on who should replace current CEO Michael Eisner. Gold and Roy Disney are seeking Eisner's ouster.

"Disney said a lot of things that aren't true. We believe in accuracy."

Pixar CEO Steve Jobs, to the Los Angeles Times' James Bates, on the animation studio's split with entertainment giant Disney.

"The greatest, most damaging accusation ever made against a former vice president and president in American history."

Former President Gerald Ford in a letter to The History Channel on the documentary The Guilty Men, which claimed President Lyndon Johnson was involved in the assassination of President John Kennedy, as quoted in the New York Daily News.