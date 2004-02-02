"I've got the best job in television; the best job in the world. They pay me to do what I love."

Tim Russert, host of NBC's Meet the Press, to The Philadelphia Inquirer. Russert recently became Meet the Press's longest-serving host.

"At the affluent end of the market, our customers have so many media choices, like the Internet, DVDs and 500 channels. But they take time out of their lives for 'big event' television like the Super Bowl, one of the few properties that exist today where people are still actually watching the commercials."

Mark LaNeve, general manager of the Cadillac division of General Motors, Detroit, to The New York Times.

"Obviously, this festival of hype has grown too big to be confined to a day. It has become at least a mega-weekend."

Joanne Ostrow, Denver Post, on the Super Bowl's effect on advertising.

"Covering any White House is not really a glamorous assignment. Information flow is very limited. From what I gather talking to current White House reporters, these officials are even tougher."

The News Hour With Jim Lehrer's Gwen Ifill on being a White House correspondent, during an online chat about the presidential campaign on washingtonpost.com.

"It was a reminder that you can spend months building your campaign up and in one Fred Flintstone minute you can flip your car over with the big stack of ribs on the side."

Dennis Miller, of CNBC's Dennis Miller, on Howard Dean's fervent rant following the Iowa caucuses.

"The women of The L Word

are sleek, beautiful, zealously groomed, stylishly dressed, and as obsessed with sex as Sex and the City's Samantha and Carrie ever were. (Straight men are liable to find plenty to interest them here.)"

Kera Bolonik, New York

magazine, on the new Showtime series The L-Word.

"Ronny was a TV robot. His mother, who was a nurse, when she went to work ... parked him in front of the TV set. That was where he learned English and what television depicted as right and wrong.''

Ellis Rubin on his former client Ronny Zamora to The Tampa Tribune. Rubin used "television intoxication" as a defense in Zamora's 1977 murder trial. Zamora will be released June 7.

"The man who made the late-night talk show something to talk about is being remembered today."

Ann Curry on NBC's Today

reading a tribute to Jack Paar. The show ran a picture of the late talk show host, but spelled his name "Parr." As reported in The Washington Post.