Two Cents
By Staff
"Bass fishing is fun … Bull riding is hell."
Martial arts expert and samurai swordsman Yoshi Amao to critics at the TCA press tour on his new Outdoor Life Network show Samurai Sportsman.
"If I was, do you think I'd be working in cable?"
John Henson, of Spike TV's John Henson Project, to Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel's Tim Cuprisin on whether he is related to Muppet creator Jim Henson
