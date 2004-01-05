Two Cents
By Staff
"He seemed to have a more natural look in the British documentary done of him in February, where he is a dead ringer for Icelandic pixie queen Bjork.
"There are weird celebrities (Phil Spector, Robert Blake) who are accused of murder who do not undergo this type of public scrutiny."
—Margaret Cho, on her Web site, regarding Michael Jackson's interview by Ed Bradley on 60 Minutes.
