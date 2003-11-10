"Personally, I wish lawyers were never allowed to advertise, that's where I stand on this. But the Supreme Court has a different opinion on the matter."

Norman Reimer, New York County Lawyers Association, on law firm TV ads that have sprung up in the wake of the Staten Island ferry accident, to The New York Times' Susan Saulny.

"Burbank Airport was home. As they say, home is where the heart is. And this was where his heart was in terms of aviation."

Linda Hope, daughter of late comedian Bob Hope, to the Los Angeles Times on the decision to rename the Burbank-Glendale-Pasadena (Calif.) Airport in honor of her father.

"In their eagerness to seize the emotional heartstrings and milk their ripped-from-the-headlines subjects in the quickie TV movie tradition, these films have no use for the ambiguity that would surely stem from including or at least addressing some of the contradictory facts and allegations out there."

Phil Rosenthal, Chicago Sun-Times, on NBC's Saving Jessica Lynch and CBS's The Elizabeth Smart Story.

"He's been really funny and I think he's been refreshing in the debates. He is, to say the least, theatrical."

Lorne Michaels on Rev. Al Sharpton's scheduled Saturday Night Live hosting appearance, as quoted in The New York Times.