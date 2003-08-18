"Politics is the ultimate game and the California recall election is one of the most bizarre contests in American history. This strange election provides us with a rare opportunity."

Game Show Network President and CEO Rich Cronin, as reported by Joal Ryan, E! Online.

"I normally prefer not to be out of the country on vacation when I'm sued. However, from everything I know about law regarding satire, I'm not worried."

Humorist Al Franken, vacationing in Italy, responding to Fox News Channel lawsuit against him for the use of the phrase "fair and balanced."

"It is extraordinary that one of the largest media corporations would take such action. In trying to suppress Al Franken's book, News Corp. is undermining the First Amendment principles that protect all media, guaranteeing a free, open and vigorous debate of public issues. The attempt to keep the public from reading Franken's message is un-American and runs contrary to everything this country stands for."

A statement from Dutton Publishing, publisher of Al Franken's Lies.

"You guys have your job to do and it's an important job. I sometimes wish you did it better—but then a lot of people wish I did my job better."

Tom Clancy on journalists, from an interview in Newsweek.