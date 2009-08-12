Two AP Journalists Wounded in Afghanistan

Two Associated Press journalists were wounded in Afghanistan on Wednesday, the AP reported. Emilio Morenatti and Andi Jatmiko were embedded with the U.S. military in southern Afghanistan. They were riding in a military vehicle when it was struck by a roadside bomb.

Morenatti, 40, who is a photographer, was wounded in the leg which resulted in the amputation of his foot. Jatmiko, 44, who is a videographer with AP Television News, sustained two broken ribs and leg injuries. Both men were treated at a military hospital in Kandahar.

Morenatti, who is Spanish, is based in Islamabad. In addition to Afghanistan, he has worked for the AP in Israel and the Palestinian territories.

Jatmiko, who is Indonesian, has covered Asia for the AP for more than 10 years.

Eighteen journalists were killed in Afghanistan between 1992 and 2008, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists.