Twitter to Provide Live View of 20 ‘NBA on TNT’ Games

As part of a deal with the NBA and Turner Sports, Twitter will be providing users with a live view of the second-half of 20 NBA games this season.

The Twitter live stream will focus on a single player. That player will be selected by a vote of fans on the social messaging service.

The league views the additional game video as complementary the live broadcast on cable. The NBA is the most followed sports league on Twitter and many fans are already following, commenting on, and watching highlights on their phones even while watching games on TV, according to NBA Commissioner Adam Silver.

“The NBA Twitter community is among the most vibrant in sports and entertainment,” Silver said. “While watching NBA games on TNT, our fans on Twitter can now enjoy a unique second screen experience that will further enhance the way fans engage with each other and the game.”

The program will tip off during the NBA All Star Game, which takes place Feb. 17. Other games to be featured on Twitter will be announced in the near future.

"Turner and the NBA have always taken a leadership position in providing fans with engaging experiences and this partnership with Twitter is the latest example,” said David Levy, president of Turner. “This complementary live stream on Twitter – from the distinct vantage point of the fan-voted, most coveted player on a given night – will provide an additive experience for fans to go along with the fully-produced coverage on TNT.”

Since the NBA joined Twitter in 2009, the NBA has amassed 27.5 million followers worldwide.

“#NBATwitter is one of the most exciting and entertaining global conversations happening on Twitter today,” said Jack Dorsey, CEO of Twitter. “We’re thrilled to partner with the NBA and TNT to bring live video directly into the app to make it even better!”