Twitter to Live Stream Fox Shows in Promotion Deal

Fox Broadcasting will live stream programming on Twitter as part of a new season promotional pitch.



The new comedy Ghosted will premiere on Twitter before it airs on broadcast. The show will stream nightly at 9 p.m. from Sept. 21 through Sept 24. It debuts on Fox Oct. 1.



Fox is creating a live pre-show for Empire that will run on Twitter all season, featuring cast memebers and guest stars from the series. It will start at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday nights to drive viewers to the drama's new 8 p.m. time slot.



Twitter will also stream a marathon of favorite episodes of The Mick, as selected by star Kaitlin Olson. The marathon will stream starting Tuesday night at 11 p.m. ET.



“With so much competition out there, it’s more important than ever to create innovative ways to promote our shows and connect directly to our viewers,” said Shannon Ryan, CMO of Fox Television Group. “From introducing new fans to Ghosted, to creating a catch-up opportunity with The Mick marathon, to building fan conversation for Empire with the live pre-show, this exciting partnership with Twitter allows us to tailor each initiative for every show.”



The streams for each program will be available on Twitter and connected devices and can be viewed via the program’s Twitter handle. Each stream also will be accompanied with a Twitter timeline featuring the related real-time conversation.



“Fox programs and talent regularly engage fans and drive conversation on our platform,” said Todd Swidler, global head, live video business at Twitter. “We’re excited to partner with Fox to bring TV viewing and conversation even closer together. The discussion of TV shows has always taken place on Twitter and it is a natural evolution to add TV premieres and live pre-shows to our video experience.”