Twins-Tigers Matchup A Ratings Home Run

The tiebreaker game between the Minnesota Twins and the Detroit Tigers to determine the winner of the American League Central Division was a ratings home run for TBS, which televised the game.



The game, which the Twins would win in dramatic fashion in 12 innings, drew 6.543 million total viewers, making it the most-watched regular season game on broadcast or cable this season, and the most-watched tiebreaker game since 1998, when the Chicago Cubs beat the San Francisco Giants to clinch the National League Wildcard.



There had also been tiebreakers in 1999, 2007 and 2008 (which also featured the Twins), but none drew the audience that the Twins-Tigers matchup did.



The game also drew more than 2.8 million P18-49 and nearly 3 million P25-54. In the Minnesota DMA it drew a 27.1 rating and in Detroit a 24.6.



The tiebreaker will lead straight into the Division Series matchups, which start Wednesday October 7.