TWIN, Liberate pact
TWIN Entertainment, a joint venture of Two Way TV and Interactive Network, signed a partnership with Liberate Technologies to supply interactive games and entertainment to enhanced TV subscribers as part of the PopTV Variety Pack. TWIN Entertainment's service will be similar to that of Two Way TV, which is offering a 24-hour games channel on Liberate's platform in the UK.
