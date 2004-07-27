Twilight's New Dawn

With the fall season set to begin, New Line Television has cleared The Twilight Zone in more than 96% of the country, including all of the top-50 markets.

In several markets -- including Tampa's WMOR, Sacramento's KMAX, Orlando's WFTV/WRDQ and St. Louis' WRBU -- the show will air in prime time. The Twilight Zone will premiere on Sept. 6, and many stations plan to run a four-episode Labor Day marathon of their latest syndicated acquisition.

Hosted by Forest Whitaker, this latest remake of the classic series first aired as an hour-long drama on UPN in 2002.