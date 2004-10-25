Twentieth Ups O'Neill

Eileen O'Neill, executive director, advertising and promotion for Twentieth Television in Los Angeles, has been named vice president, affiliate relations, effective Monday. It is a new position.

O'Neill will oversee relations with the stations that carry Twentieth's off-network and first-run syndicated TV shows, including Ambush Makeover, Deisgn Invasion, The Simpsons, and Malcolm In the Middle.

Before joining Tewntieth in 1998, O'Neill was manager of marketing at Tribune Entertainment, New York.