Twentieth Testing New Makeover Show

Twentieth Television is ready to ambush the design-challenged with makeovers and decorators. This fall, the studio is accelerating its pattern of rolling out shows for regional testing.

Live Like a Star, featuring model Roshumba Williams and style guru Colin Cowie, is completing its initial 13-week test on September 10. A new show, Design Invasion, will roll out on Fox O&O stations on September 13, the same day the syndicator launches Ambush Makeover nationwide.

Although Live Like A Star is going into production hiatus, its future is unknown. Twentieth isn’t unhappy with the show's performance, says Bob Cook, president and chief operating officer of Twentieth Television. Live Like A Star premiered in late June with a 1.2 rating/3 share on the Fox O&O stations, covering 40% of the country. Since then, it’s grown to a 1.3/4.

In selected markets–Los Angeles, Boston, Dallas, Detroit, Denver, Orlando and Baltimore–Live Like A Star has significantly improved its time period over the prior month. In Washington, D.C., the show has grown 144% since its debut, starting at a 0.9 and building to a 2.2 in week three.

Twentieth's other makeover show, Ambush Makeover, delivers decent ratings among women 18-34 and women 18-49 even though its household ratings are low.

While Twentieth is winding down production on Live Like A Star, it's winding up on Design Invasion. Like Ambush Makeover, Design Invasion is produced by Banyan Productions, the same company that produces Trading Spaces for TLC. Six designers will knock on people's doors at the invitation of a loved one, sweep in and redo a living room, kitchen or bedroom within the space of 12 hours.