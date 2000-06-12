Twentieth Television has snapped up two more legal eagles for its upcoming court series 'Power of Attorney,: Dominic Barbara, who has represented controversial figures Joey Buttafucco and Jessica Hahn; and Geoffrey Fieger, who has successfully defended assisted-suicide advocate Dr. Jack Kervorkian. Fieger is currently representing two of the families of the Columbine High School shooting victims. Barbara and Fieger will join the rest of Power's team-Gloria Allred, Christopher Darden and Erin Brockovich's real-life boss Edward Masry-when the series debuts Aug. 28. Power of Attorney, produced by Monet Lane Productions Inc., is cleared in 95% of the country.