Twentieth Television has snapped up two more legal eagles for its upcoming court series Power of Attorney
Twentieth Television has snapped up two more legal eagles for its upcoming court series 'Power of Attorney,: Dominic Barbara, who has represented controversial figures Joey Buttafucco and Jessica Hahn; and Geoffrey Fieger, who has successfully defended assisted-suicide advocate Dr. Jack Kervorkian. Fieger is currently representing two of the families of the Columbine High School shooting victims. Barbara and Fieger will join the rest of Power's team-Gloria Allred, Christopher Darden and Erin Brockovich's real-life boss Edward Masry-when the series debuts Aug. 28. Power of Attorney, produced by Monet Lane Productions Inc., is cleared in 95% of the country.
