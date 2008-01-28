Twentieth Television Clears Bones in 20 Markets, 45% of U.S.

Off-Fox drama Bones cleared 20 markets and 45% of the country for a fall-2009 launch in syndication, according to distributor Twentieth Television.

The drama got a big boost toward that 45% via a group deal from co-owned Fox Television Stations, with clearance in top 10 markets that include duopolies in New York (WNYW/WWOR), Los Angeles (KTTV/KCOP) and Chicago (WFLD/WPWR).

On the eve of the National Association of Television Program Executives’ conference in Las Vegas, the show, in its third season, also lined up stations from CBS (KPIX/KBCW San Francisco), and Bahakel Communications (WCCB Charlotte, N.C.).

Bones is a forensic drama based on the novels of real-life forensic anthropologist Kathy Reichs.

TNT picked up cable syndication rights to the show last week.

Bones has been paired with Fox's House in the fall as a Tuesday forensic twosome. But it made way for the return of American Idol in the Tuesday 8 p.m.-9 p.m. slot and is moving to Fridays at 9 p.m. beginning March 14.





