Twentieth taps Moran
Patrick Moran has joined Twentieth Century Fox Television as vice president
of drama development.
He will work with the studio’s roster of writers to develop new TV projects,
as well as with agents and network executives.
Moran joins Twentieth Century Fox from UPN, where he held the same title and
most recently oversaw the network’s short-lived Platinum and new fall
action hour Jake 2.0.
Before UPN, Moran was president of Renaissance Pictures Television, working
on Xena: Warrior Princess and Hercules: The Legendary
Journeys.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.