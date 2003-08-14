Twentieth taps Moran

Patrick Moran has joined Twentieth Century Fox Television as vice president

of drama development.

He will work with the studio’s roster of writers to develop new TV projects,

as well as with agents and network executives.

Moran joins Twentieth Century Fox from UPN, where he held the same title and

most recently oversaw the network’s short-lived Platinum and new fall

action hour Jake 2.0.

Before UPN, Moran was president of Renaissance Pictures Television, working

on Xena: Warrior Princess and Hercules: The Legendary

Journeys.