Twentieth shutters Nelson

Twentieth Television has officially canceled talker The Rob Nelson Show, the studio said Tuesday.

Stations carrying the show will have episodes through Jan. 3.

"The economics didn't work, and it was an expensive show," Twentieth president and chief operating officer Bob Cook said. "The television stations gave it a

chance, and they didn't see the kind of growth they had hoped for. It was a close

decision for us."

The show had been averaging a 1.1 in the national Nielsen Media Research ratings after

launching in September.