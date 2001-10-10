Twentieth sets Barberie syndie show

It looks like Twentieth Television has nailed down a project for Jillian Barberie, the Los Angeles news personality that has been in line for her own syndicated series at the studio for awhile.

Leaked by Barberie on her Web site,

jilliansworld.com

Twentieth is apparently hoping to launch a national version of KTTV-TV's morning newscast Good Day L.A., which Barberie currently co-anchors.

Sources say the rest of Good Day L.A.'s talent, including co-anchors Dorothy Lucey and Steve Edwards, are expected to sign up alongside Barberie for the national show.

At one point the project carried the working title Good Day U.S.A., but that may change because a radio station already airs a show with that same name.

- Susanne Ault