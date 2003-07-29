Twentieth promotes two

Twentieth Television has promoted Laura Gelles to executive producer of

Divorce Court, beginning its fifth season, and Karen Melamed to

co-executive producer of Texas Justice, president and chief operating officer

Bob Cook said.

Melamed will continue to work with Texas Justice executive producer

Kathryn Seigel-Levin.

Gelles previously was co-executive producer of Divorce Court and had

been co-executive producer on the studio’s Power of Attorney.

She’s also worked on Warner Bros.’ Judge Mathis, Warner Bros.’

Change of Heart and Universal Television’s Maury.

Melamed has been with Texas Justice since January 2001.

Previously, she was senior producer on three of Twentieth’s pilots and was

co-executive producer on Fox Family Channel’s Your Moment of

Truth.