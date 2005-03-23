Twentieth Promotes Research Exec
Joanne Burns, senior vice president of sales marketing, research and new media for Twentieth Television, has been named executive VP.
Burns will head up all first-run and off-net research for Twentieth TV shows, which on the first-run side include the just-relaunched A Current Affair, Ambush Makeover, and Divorce Court, as well as off-nets Malcolm in the Middle, The Simpsons and Cops.
Burns has been with Twentieth since 2000. Before that, she worked with Twentieth President/COO Bob Cook at CBS' Eyemark Entertainment before it morphed into King World.
