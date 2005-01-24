Twentieth Produces Cell-Phone Soap

Add the “mobisode” to TV’s new tech vernacular.

Original programming from a major studio is coming to a mobile phone or hand-held device near you.



The shows will give new meaning to the term miniseries, with each episode only 60 seconds long.

Twentieth TV has agreed to produce 26 one-minute episodes apiece of two daytime dramas made especially for Verizon Wireless 3G mobile multimedia devices (thus mobisode).

The studio is also reportedly working on a “mobisode” of Fox drama 24 (Twentieth and Fox are both owned by News Corp.), as well as another one-minute show on the making of Sunset Hotel.



No word on whether the one-minute 24 will be a "60," as in a real-time division of the real-time series.

The mini-series, The Sunset Hotel and Love and Hate, will be available to Verizon Wireless V Cast customers as well as Vodafone’s 3G Live! subscribers.

While Sunset Hotel will be scripted, Twentieth says that Love and Hate will be “manipulated reality,” a sort of improve drama in which cast members will not use a script, but will instead involve real people in improvised performances along a basic storyline.

“This is a low cost, yet distinctive production technique that we will continue to explore,” says Twentieth President/COO Bob Cook.