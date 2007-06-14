Twentieth Preps Mom Show

Fathers Day may be just days away, but it's the Moms that will be taking the spotlight in a new syndicated offering.





Twentieth Television has teamed up with Reveille for The Mom Show, which will receive a full national roll-out in syndication in fall 2008. No station groups or on-air talent are attached to the project yet.

Reveille and Twentieth will produce, with Twentieth distributing the show, which will have top celebrities and parenting authorities touch on family topics and trends such as cooking, fashion, fitness and finances. Ben Silverman will not receive an executive producing credit on it, according to his spokesman. The Reveille founder recently signed on at NBC Universal, which operates a competing syndication outfit, as co-chairman of NBC Entertainment and Universal Media Studios (formerly NBC Universal Television Studio).

The multi-segment, multi-platform strip program will emphasize raising and communicating with children of various ages. Each episode, hosted by a panel of celebrity moms, looks at current events and pop culture news relating to the world of parenting.







Twentieth is aiming its syndication efforts directly at viewers who make up “a significant portion of daytime audiences,’ says Twentieth TV President Bob Cook.







Adds Silverman: “Our mothers are the unsung heroes of American society. They also drive key decisionmaking in families. I've always wanted to produce a show celebrating the American mom.”

There will also be an interactive Web site offering additional information, resources, links, and community bulletin boards to allow viewers to interact with each other.

Reveille’s Howard T. Owens and Mark Koops will serve as executive producers. Twentieth has yet to name a show-runner.





Among other first-run syndicated strips planned for 2008 are a talk show from Telepictures with comedienne and actress Bonnie Hunt, who is slated to tape a pilot today (June 14) on the set of Ellen, and a Howie Mandel-hosted syndicated version of NBC's prime time Deal of No Deal.