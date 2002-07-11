Twentieth gives EX O.K.
Twentieth Television confirmed today that it will roll out a new relationship
show called EX-treme Dating, starting July 29.
Initially it will air on eight co-owned Fox TV stations, including New York,
Los Angeles, Washington, Houston, Minneapolis, Phoenix, Orlando and Baltimore.
They cover about 21 percent of U.S. households.
EX-treme Dating follows couples on dates while their conversation is
tapped by the "exes" of one of the daters. The other dater is wearing an
earpiece and receives feedback from the exes on how honest (or not) the
companion is.
The show will air in early- or late-fringe time periods on the eight
Fox-owned stations, seven of which are UPN affiliates.
In New York for example, the show will air on WWOR-TV at 11 p.m. leading out
of news. In Los Angeles it will air at 6:30 p.m. on KCOP-TV, sandwiched between
two runs of Blind Date.
The show is the latest slow-rollout from Twentieth and its co-owned TV
station group. In fact, Good Day Live was rolled out just last month to
60 percent of the U.S. after being test marketed on a handful of Fox
outlets.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.