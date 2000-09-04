Twentieth eyes Cook

Sources confirm Bob Cook, King World's executive VP of marketing, is in the running for Twentieth Television's top job.

He joins a list that includes his old boss, former King World President Ed Wilson, and Paramount syndication sales executive John Nogawski. The position has been open at the FOX syndication division since Rick Jacobson's death last year.

Sources also say a handful of top King World marketing executives were let go last week, many of them formerly with Eyemark Entertainment. King World and Twentieth executives had no comment.