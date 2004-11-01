Twentieth Creates Research Post

Joanne Modlin, vice president of program research for Sci Fi Channel, has joined Twentieth Television in Los Angeles as VP, research. It is a newly created post.

She will help oversee syndication, cable and network research for shows including Ambush Makeover, Design Invasion, Malcolm In the Middle, and yes, Dear.

Before joining Sci Fi in 2001, Modlin had been VP, research, for TNT's original programming division. Her resume also includes director of program research at ABC.