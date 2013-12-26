TWC In Retrans Deal With Morgan Murphy Stations

A suddenly agreeable Time Warner Cable announced it signed a new retransmission consent deal with station owner Morgan Murphy Media.

Time Warner Cable, which lost about 300,000 subscribers after a month-long retransmission blackout of CBS in August, was recently about to come to agreement on carriage deals with Viacom, Discovery Communications, Univision, Tribune Co. and a handful of smaller broadcasters without posturing or threats.

"Time Warner Cable has done a great job serving our communities and we are pleased they value our commitment to provide the very best local news, weather, emergency information and the other network programming," said Elizabeth Murphy Burns, president and CEO of Morgan Murphy Media.

Burns said Morgan Murphy has recently reached retransmission agreements with several other local cable systems in its four television markets. "With these agreements and cable partnerships our stations will continue to serve our viewers with the best news and entertainment programming in our markets," she said.

Family owned and operated Morgan Murphy is based in Madison, Wis., and operates WISC-TV , the CBS affiliate in Madison, WKBT-TV, the CBS affiliate in La Crosse, Wis., KXLY-TV, the ABC affiliate in Spokane, Wash., KAPP-TV/KVEW-TV, the ABC affiliate in Yakima-Kennewick, Wash.

It also owns several radio stations in the Spokane market and the Platteville, Wisc./Dubuque, Iowa market, and is the publisher of Madison Magazine.