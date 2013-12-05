TWC Names Jain Chief Operating Officer

Time Warner Cable, currently under siege from a possible takeover attempt and sluggish performance, has signed on a seasoned cable executive to take over the operational reins in January, former Insight Communications chief operations officer Dinni Jain.

Jain will become Time Warner Cable COO on Jan. 13, just under two weeks after current COO Rob Marcus becomes chairman and CEO on Jan. 1. Jain will be in charge of all three lines of TWC business – residential services, business services and media sales. He also will be responsible for TWC’s technology and network operations, product development and content acquisition functions, as well as its news, local sports and regional sports networks. Jain will be based in the company’s New York City headquarters and report to Marcus.

“Dinni is a proven leader, with more than 20 years of experience in successfully operating cable systems,” Marcus said in a statement. “He has a great track record and shares my commitment to creating a performance driven, customer-centric culture at Time Warner Cable. Over the past year we have strengthened our executive ranks with the hiring of Artie Minson and Phil Meeks. Dinni is yet another complementary addition to our already world-class management team, and I couldn’t be more delighted to have him at the helm of our operations.”

