TWC looks to Storm the ratings
The Weather Channel is changing its prime time forecast a bit, adding a its
first nightly original series.
Storm Stories, tales of weather survival, will air nightly on TWC at 8 p.m. beginning Jan. 6.
The network needs some help in prime time, where it had a tiny 0.2 rating in
November.
