TWC Inks Retrans Deals With Sinclair, Local TV
Time Warner Cable has new retransmission consent agreements in place
with Sinclair Broadcast Group and Local TV. The Sinclair pact is a
one-year extension and includes the broadcaster’s Fox affiliates in
Columbus, Dayton, Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse and San Antonio; a CBS
outlet in Portland, Maine, ABC affiliates in Greensboro, NC, Columbus
and Dayton; and a host of CW and MyNetworkTV outlets too.
Time Warner Cable and Local TV have a new four-year deal extending
retransmission consent for stations in Kansas City, Greensboro,
Milwaukee and Cleveland. Most are Fox affiliates.
Terms were not disclosed for either agreement.
Earlier today, Time Warner Cable CEO Glenn Britt told a roomful of investors at the UBS Global Media Conference that both cable operators and programmers need to be more mindful of consumers when wrestling over the rising cost of content.
