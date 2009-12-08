TWC Inks Retrans Deals With Sinclair, Local TV

Time Warner Cable has new retransmission consent agreements in place

with Sinclair Broadcast Group and Local TV. The Sinclair pact is a

one-year extension and includes the broadcaster’s Fox affiliates in

Columbus, Dayton, Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse and San Antonio; a CBS

outlet in Portland, Maine, ABC affiliates in Greensboro, NC, Columbus

and Dayton; and a host of CW and MyNetworkTV outlets too.

Time Warner Cable and Local TV have a new four-year deal extending

retransmission consent for stations in Kansas City, Greensboro,

Milwaukee and Cleveland. Most are Fox affiliates.

Terms were not disclosed for either agreement.

Earlier today, Time Warner Cable CEO Glenn Britt told a roomful of investors at the UBS Global Media Conference that both cable operators and programmers need to be more mindful of consumers when wrestling over the rising cost of content.