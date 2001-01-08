TWC increases Captioning

The Weather Channel (TWC) has doubled the hours of closed-captioned programming it offers. Starting this month, Atlanta-based TWC increases the service from 10 to 20 hours per day, during the hours of 5 a.m. ET to 1 a.m. ET. Because of the dynamic nature of the on-air presentations by TWC meteorologists, the closed-captioning is done live by operators at the National Captioning Institute. Local forecasts aren't closed-captioned, as they already include extensive text and graphics. "This action by The Weather Channel will bring it into compliance with our captioning rules several years ahead of schedule," said FCC Chairman William Kennard in a statement.