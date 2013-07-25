TWC, CBS Agree to Second Retrans Extension Through July 29

With a deadline looming, CBS and Time Warner Cable have

agreed to another extension in their retransmission dispute.

The nation's No. 2 cable operator and the programmer said

late on Wednesday night that their carriage contract now carries through

Monday, July 29 at 5 p.m. (ET).

The deal, covering retransmission-consent of 13 CBS-owned

stations in eight markets within TWC's footprint, including WCBS-TV New York,

KCBS-TV Los Angeles and KTVT-TV in Dallas-Ft. Worth, as well as Showtime and

cable services CBS Sports Network and Smithsonian Channel, expired on June 30.

However, CBS

in late June granted an extension that went through

9 a.m. on July 25.

