TWC, CBS Agree to Second Retrans Extension Through July 29
With a deadline looming, CBS and Time Warner Cable have
agreed to another extension in their retransmission dispute.
The nation's No. 2 cable operator and the programmer said
late on Wednesday night that their carriage contract now carries through
Monday, July 29 at 5 p.m. (ET).
The deal, covering retransmission-consent of 13 CBS-owned
stations in eight markets within TWC's footprint, including WCBS-TV New York,
KCBS-TV Los Angeles and KTVT-TV in Dallas-Ft. Worth, as well as Showtime and
cable services CBS Sports Network and Smithsonian Channel, expired on June 30.
However, CBS
in late June granted an extension that went through
9 a.m. on July 25.
